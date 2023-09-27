Ghaziabad civic body approves by-laws of its‘dog policy’

At its board meeting on Tuesday, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation unanimously approved the long-anticipated bylaws for its ‘dog policy,’ as well as another proposal aimed at regulating pet shops, officials aware of the development said.

An NGO survey from 2020 estimated the community dog population in Ghaziabad at 48,000, with approximately 23,500 of them having been sterilized across the city. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

As part of these bylaws, the registration of pet dogs is now mandatory, and a fee of ₹1000 per pet has been endorsed, replacing the previous ₹500 one-time registration fee.

Dr. Anuj Singh, the corporation’s chief veterinary and social welfare officer, said, “The annual renewal fee is now ₹500, up from the previous ₹200. Pet dog registration requires the submission of an anti-rabies vaccination certificate and sterilization certificate from a qualified veterinarian. Sterilization will only be performed after the pet reaches one year of age. Applicants must also submit an affidavit confirming that their pet will not cause any public nuisance.”

Official estimates suggest that the corporation’s jurisdiction includes approximately 20,000 pet dogs, yet only about 5,300 have been registered thus far. An NGO survey from 2020 estimated the community dog population in Ghaziabad at 48,000, with approximately 23,500 of them having been sterilized across the city.

Additionally, the board approved a provision limiting each house or flat of 200 square yards to a maximum of two pet dogs, while flats or houses of up to 300 square yards can register a maximum of four pets. Owning five or more pets in residential areas will not be allowed, and such cases would fall under the provisions for animal shelters.

The responsibility for maintaining cleanliness and addressing areas soiled by pets falls on the pet owner, while Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) or Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs) will be tasked with caring for stray dogs. The provisions also prohibit individuals from feeding dogs outside other residents’ homes, and animal activists and local RWAs/AOAs are required to identify designated feeding points.

Furthermore, the provisions said that muzzles are mandatory in public spaces like parks and elevators but can be removed in cases of high temperatures or in areas with fewer people.

These provisions also include a prior proposal, cleared by the corporation board in October 2022, which banned registration and breeding of three dog breeds (Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino, and Pit Bull) due to their perceived aggressiveness.

Meanwhile, Ruchin Mehra, an animal-activist said, “The banning of the three breeds would not serve purpose and seems unnecessary. It is not about the breed but about how a pet dog is trained by the owner.”

However, the animal activists also says that the bylaws were needed for long and the corporation should implement these at ground level and these should not remain on paper.

“The corporation over the years has lagged behind in sterilization and vaccination of stray dogs. In order to bridge the gap, the civic agency should come up with animal birth-control centres in each of their five zones. It is expected that animal-lovers and residents’ bodies should work amicably to benefit the community dogs,” Mehra added.

“In the event of a violation of any of these bylaws, pet owners will face a penalty of ₹10,000 per pet. The bylaws have been approved, and we will now invite public objections/suggestions. Once these are addressed, the bylaws will be published as part of a notification and will become effective. The board has also approved a proposal related to the regulation of pet shops in the corporation’s jurisdiction,” said Dr. Singh.

This development follows the death of a 14-year-old boy, who succumbed to suspected rabies in Ghaziabad, having been bitten by a community dog a month before his passing.

Meanwhile, the corporation stipulated that all pet shops must register and obtain a license from the corporation, in addition to obtaining registration from the State Animal Welfare Board beforehand. Pet shops are required to maintain records of pets sold, with any violations of these conditions incurring a ₹5000 penalty per instance.

On a separate note, during the day, councillors raised the issue of transferring Indirapuram to the municipal corporation from the Ghaziabad development authority, a pending process that they urged to expedite. Discussions on other proposals were ongoing at the time of filing of this report.

