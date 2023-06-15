Ghaziabad: Couple on bike mowed down by speeding truck on Delhi Meerut Road

A 35-year-old man and his 32-year-old wife died after their bike was hit by a speeding truck on Delhi-Meerut Road on Wednesday, police said. The truck, which had a Haryana registration number, was seized, and the driver, identified as Hoshiyar Singh, was arrested, according to police.

The mangled remains of the bike. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The deceased couple has been identified as Nawab Singh and Poonam. They were en route to their home in Sewa Nagar at approximately 10.30 pm on Wednesday.

“My daughter-in-law was suffering from fever, and they had gone to see a doctor and collect medicines. While they were returning on the Delhi-Meerut Road and about to turn onto a road leading to their locality, a speeding truck coming from Meerut collided with them, running them over. Their bike was also severely damaged as a result. They both died on the spot. Later, the locals forced the truck to stop and nabbed the driver. He was subsequently handed over to the police. We filed a police complaint regarding the incident,” said Bhanwar Singh, the father of the deceased Nawab Singh.

Police said that both the deceased were take to MMG hospital where they were declared dead on the arrival.

The family hails from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, and the couple, along with their three minor children, were residing in Sewa Nagar, near Delhi-Meerut Road.

“Based on the complaint filed by Nawab Singh’s father, an FIR was registered at Sihani Gate police station under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 304a (causing death by negligence), and 427 (causing damages). The truck driver was arrested, and the vehicle was seized,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, ACP (city 2).

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad traffic police issued a statement on Thursday revealing that neither of the victims was wearing a helmet. The statement further indicated that the bike was hit as it was transitioning from a service road to the main Delhi-Meerut Road after being struck by the recklessly driven speeding truck.

