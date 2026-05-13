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Ghaziabad: Fire dept serves notices to 50 high-rises for non-compliance with safety, construction norms

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance of the April 29 incident and later, the department ordered inspections across an estimated 450 residential high-rises.

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:58 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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The Ghaziabad fire department has issued notices to owners of around 50 high-rises for not adhering to mandatory fire safety norms, officials said on Tuesday.

The notices are part of a fire-safety awareness and inspection drive, which was initiated on May 1 after the major fire incident at Gaur Green Avenue high-rise in Indirapuram gutted eight flats on April 29. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The notices are part of a fire-safety awareness and inspection drive, which was initiated on May 1 after the major fire incident at Gaur Green Avenue high-rise in Indirapuram gutted eight flats on April 29.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance of the incident and later, the department ordered inspections across an estimated 450 residential high-rises.

“During the first ten days of the drive, our teams inspected about 100 high-rises, and 50 of these were served notices for non-compliance and other violations, such as encroachment on setback areas, parking in common movement spaces, non-renewal of fire NOCs, and non-functional fire equipment, among others,” chief fire officer (CFO) Rahul Pal told HT.

Officials said major violations were found in high-rises in Crossings Republik, Indirapuram, and Raj Nagar Extension. The developers of violating buildings will receive three notices in total, and cases will be registered in the competent court if they fail to respond or adhere to norms, officials said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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