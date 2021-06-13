Ghaziabad, GB Nagar gear up to vaccinate 30k people per day in July

Ghaziabad: Hours after the Uttar Pradesh government decided to increase the Covid-19 vaccination target in the state to one million doses per day from July, officials of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday said that they will scale up their vaccination capacity to more than 30,000 per day.

At present, the two districts are administering about 12,000 doses each per day in the government-run facilities, the officials said.

Officials of the UP government said that the state has planned to administer 100 million doses in the next three months. The state officials also said that a target of administering 10 million doses was set for June, and it is likely that the month’s target will be surpassed. About 46 lakh doses were administered in the first 12 days of the current month in the state, they said.

“The state government is expediting the vaccination process. About 4.58 lakh doses were administered yesterday (on June 12). So far, about 2.29 crore beneficiaries have received Covid shots. Now, we plan to administer one million doses per day from the next month and in the next three months we wish to achieve a target of vaccinating 100 million beneficiaries. For this, we are already providing training to about 20,000 vaccinators and other staff,” Navneet Sehgal, UP’s additional chief secretary (information), said on Sunday.

According to Co-WIN portal figures of Sunday, about 19.20 million beneficiaries in the state were provided first dose so far while 3.79 million were also given their second dose.

In Ghaziabad, a total of 744,601 doses were administered while in GB Nagar, about 870,419 doses were provided till Sunday, as per the portal figures.

“At present, we have 110 teams at about 56 vaccination centres and can create about 40 more teams. So, with 150 teams, we will be able to administer about 30,000 doses per day in the government facilities. At present, we are administering about 12,000-13,000 doses per day, and with an increase in teams, we will be able to more than double the current vaccination capacity,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

“Further, we have also given permission to eight private hospitals in the district which will take up paid vaccination. At present, only two of them are able to get vaccine stock,” he added.

The officials of GB Nagar also said that in order to meet the new target set by the UP government for July, they will increase the number of teams engaged in the vaccination process. “We are conducting about 12,000 vaccination per day in the government-run centres, and about 10,000 per day in the eight private hospitals. We have 62 teams at present, and we can take up the numbers to 150 to further increase our daily vaccination capacity by three times,” said Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer of GB Nagar.

According to figures of the UP health department till June 11, the GB Nagar district has a population of 356,345 in the age group of over 45 years, and it has vaccinated 326,233 people so far with a coverage of 91.55%. Likewise, the district has managed to vaccinate 362,228 beneficiaries out of total 778,941 in the age group of 18-45 years, with a coverage of 46.5% of the target population till June 11.

On the other hand, the Ghaziabad district has a population of 722,874 in age group over 45 years and provided first dose to 346,436 (47.92%) and second dose to 78,160 (10.81%) till June 11. In the age group of 18-45 years, the target population is about 1.57 million and 234,565 of them (14.93%) were vaccinated till June 11.