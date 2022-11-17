Ghaziabad gets two new police stations at Crossings Republik and Wave City

Ghaziabad district now has 24 police stations with two new police stations inaugurated in Ghaziabad city Wednesday at Crossings Republik and Wave City. Both the stations opened for operation Wednesday, police officers said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The station at Crossings Republik has been opened in the police post building and its jurisdiction will include Crossings Republik, Behrampur and other localities, while the Wave City station will have Dasna and Wave City, among other areas, in its jurisdiction.

“The new station at Wave City will have a fully constructed building in another year. Some of the areas from existing Masuri and Kavi Nagar police stations have been added to this new station. It will cater to localities located on the Ghaziabad-Delhi side of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while areas on the other side will come under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

The jurisdiction of Vijay Nagar police will now be shortened and several localities will now move under the jurisdiction of the new station at Crossings Republik.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The localities on Ghaziabad-Delhi side near Vijay Nagar will be under the jurisdiction of Crossings Republik police station while areas on the other side will be under the Vijay Nagar police station,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer (city 1).

Senior officers said they are following the ‘zero tolerance’ policy of the state government against crime.

“We are upgrading policing on the basis of population and area. The new stations will provide a safe environment for residents and stations will be fortified along with inclusion of more police officers and other force multipliers. We will also be in touch with residents and associations so that more suggestions are received and incorporated to improve the systems,” said Praveen Kumar, inspector general (Meerut range).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}