Ghaziabad: Lightning strike kills minor girl, injures four others in Indirapuram

Ghaziabad: Lightning strike kills minor girl, injures four others in Indirapuram

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Sep 15, 2023 01:12 PM IST

Indirapuram ACP Swatantra Kumar Singh said that the incident took place around 8.30am when the city was experiencing heavy rainfall

A 13-year-old girl was killed, and four others sustained injuries in a lightning strike incident in Indirapuram’s Makanpur, near National Highway 9, on Friday morning. The Ghaziabad police confirmed the death and said that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Visuals from the site of the lightning strike in Indirapuram. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)

District administration officials who reached the District Combind Hospital in Ghaziabad’s Sanjay Nagar said that the girl indeed died from a lightning strike.

“The doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her sister, aged about 16 years, and two other women were injured and admitted to the hospital. One more person has been taken to the hospital. All four injured persons are stable,” said Vinay Kumar Singh, sub divisional magistrate (Sadar).

Indirapuram ACP Swatantra Kumar Singh said that the incident took place around 8.30am when the city was experiencing heavy rainfall.

“The lightning strike killed one girl while several others were injured and rushed to hospital for treatment. The incident happened in Makanpur near to a temple,” the ACP added.

