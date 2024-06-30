Ghaziabad: Man accidentally shoots self while firing at police, dies

A 22-year-old man was killed in Ghaziabad on Friday evening after he accidentally shot himself while firing at a team of Delhi and Ghaziabad police officers who were trying to arrest his uncle, police said on Saturday. Before he shot himself, the deceased man shot and injured a Ghaziabad police head constable. The incident occurred when a Delhi Police team from Gokulpuri police station came to arrest Mannu Rangrez, 24, who was wanted in a theft case. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Rehan (single name). The incident occurred when a Delhi Police team from Gokulpuri police station came to arrest Mannu Rangrez, 24, who was wanted in a theft case. The team arrived at Dabar Talab in Loni at 3.30pm and apprehended Mannu. However, his nephew Rehan arrived on the scene with a country-made pistol and fired at the Delhi police team.

“The shooting by Rehan was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera. During the firing, Mannu escaped the Delhi Police team’s clutches and fled the scene. The police team also fled. Within minutes, a patrolling team of the Ghaziabad Police stationed near Dabur Talab rushed to the scene. It included a sub-inspector and four head constables. Seeing police approaching them, Rehan and Mannu opened fire and one of the gunshots hit head constable Vijay Rathi’s shoulder,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

Police opened retaliatory fire, forcing Mannu and Rehan to take shelter in a nearby isolated house from where they reopened fire at police. However, the police team entered the house to overpower the suspects.

“When the team nabbed Rehan, his loaded pistol went off accidentally. The bullet from Rehan’s pistol hit him on the thigh and he suffered a severe injury. In the melee, Mannu climbed the stairs and fled through the house’s terrace. An injured Rehan was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at 9.30pm on Friday. We have registered a first information report against him and Mannu,” DCP Yadav added.

The FIR was registered at Loni police station under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his official duty).

Police said that Rehan is named in five criminal cases related to extortion, attempt to murder, and Arms Act, among others, while Mannu has 18 criminal cases against his name related to theft, robberies, Arms Act, extortion and other cases.

Police said that Mannu’s father, Mohammad Irshad, has three cases against his name while his mother, Shabnam, is involved in five cases and is presently lodged in Dasna Jail. Rehan’s father Imran has seven criminal cases against his name, police said.