Ghaziabad: Man assaults woman at mall, arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Ghaziabad after a purported video of him assaulting a woman several times while holding a knife at a mall in Indirapuram surfaced on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

Police officials said the incident took place on Tuesday morning and the video began circulating on social media later at night following which they contacted the victim. (Representational image)

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Police officials said the incident took place on Tuesday morning and the video began circulating on social media later at night following which they contacted the victim.

The woman, in her early 20s, works in a restaurant at the mall and is a resident of Noida. She told police that she was in a relationship with the man in the video, a resident of Dasna, Ghaziabad, and that he was allegedly angry over her talking to someone else.

“After the video of the attack went viral, police teams identified the location and traced the woman. The police took a complaint from her and registered an FIR,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Indirapuram) Suryabali Maurya told HT.

He has been booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section related to attempted murder.

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{{^usCountry}} He was arrested from Indirapuram on late Tuesday nigh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was arrested from Indirapuram on late Tuesday nigh {{/usCountry}}

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In the 22-second video recorded by some unidentified person, the man is attempting to hit the woman while holding a knife in one hand as she tries to hold him off. He manages to slap her a few times. He then pushes her to the floor and walks away.

According to the ACP, he took the knife from the restaurant where the woman works.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“The two are in a relationship. The woman told police that the suspect was objecting to her talking to someone else. The suspect during questioning also talked of the same issue,” said the ACP, adding, “Strict legal action will be taken against him.”