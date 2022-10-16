Ghaziabad man booked for thrashing security guard

The Nandgram police have registered a case against a resident in a Ghaziabad society for assaulting a security guard after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday, police said.

In the video recording from a CCTV camera, the resident can be seen relentlessly hitting the guard several times before a woman interjects, and the residents then leaves.

Based on the footage, the police have now registered a case against the resident, Haseeb Hussain, under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Nandgram police station.

Police revealed that the incident took place on October 10 and the complaint was made by the 58-year-old security guard, Satveer Sharma, on October 12. According to the police, the guard was on duty in Tower D of Windsor Paradise society in Raj Nagar Extension area of Ghaziabad, when around 10pm, he asked names and other details of a man and a woman entering the society. The man got irritated and allegedly started hitting the guard.

“I asked for the details as they were new tenants. However, they abused me and also threatened to kill me. The man also hit me several times. I have suffered internal injuries and I am also unable to listen properly,” said Satveer Sharma, the complainant.