Ghaziabad: Man gets life imprisonment for raping niece

Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad court awarded life imprisonment to a man, 30, on Wednesday for allegedly raping and impregnating his niece.

The man repeatedly raped the 15-year-old girl at her house in the Link Road area for two years, before she got pregnant and developed complications in April 2018, said the prosecution.

He lived near to the victim’s house.

Despite receiving threats from her uncle, on April 26, 2018, she told her mother about the assault on her.

“Her mother took her to a doctor, and later to a government hospital in Delhi where she underwent an abortion. She was four-month pregnant at that time. Later, the family filed a complaint in the matter. An FIR was registered, and the man was arrested,” said Utkarsh Vats, special public prosecutor, (POCSO Act).

A charge sheet was filed against him and he faced a trail under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

“The girl is around 17 years old. The court awarded life imprisonment to the man and slapped a penalty of ₹1.20 lakh following the trial,” Vats said, adding that the judgment was pronounced by Mahendra Srivastava, special judge (POCSO Act).

The victim has proved her statement before the police, and also supported the prosecution case. She asserted that “her uncle had raped her several times and threatened her not to reveal it to anyone”.

The man raped the girl when her parents used to be at work, the prosecution said.

The defense team, on the other hand, contended during the trial that the period of the incident was not ascertained. It also said that the convict had an altercation with the girl’s father over money. The girl worked as a domestic help and it is possible that “someone else may have impregnated the girl”, according to the court order.