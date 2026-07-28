Ghaziabad man kills married woman for ‘refusing to leave her family’: Police

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Monday registered an FIR against a 25-year-old man for allegedly strangulating a married woman, aged 34, in Loni on Saturday afternoon, officials said, adding that he had been pressuring her for past some time to leave her family and stay with him.

According to the police, the man used to reside in Prem Nagar on rent on the first floor of a house in which the woman also used to live with her husband and their two children on the ground floor. (Representational image)

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According to the police, the man used to reside in Prem Nagar locality on rent on the first floor of a house in which the woman also used to live with her husband and their two children on the ground floor as tenants.

Officials said that the suspect used to visit her portion of the house and her husband objected the suspect over the visits, eventually forcing him to vacate the house on July 7 for another locality in Ashok Vihar, officials said.

“On Saturday afternoon (July 25), when the woman was in the house with her seven-year-old son, the suspect arrived and a fight ensued. He was pressuring her to stay with him. But she refused. This led to a fight and the suspect strangulated her with a rope before fleeing. During this incident, the child heard the suspect’s familiar voice. Though the kid is visually-impaired and cannot see, he knew the suspect was their former co-tenant. After the child called for help, neighbours rushed to the house, and took the woman to a hospital in Delhi where she was declared dead,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Loni) Ram Kishan told HT on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim’s husband filed a policecomplaintand an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) (murder) was registered against the absconding suspect at the Loni police station on Sunday, the ACP said, adding that the autopsy report is awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s husband filed a policecomplaintand an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) (murder) was registered against the absconding suspect at the Loni police station on Sunday, the ACP said, adding that the autopsy report is awaited. {{/usCountry}}

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HT has a copy of the FIR.

“My co-tenant used to visit my house in my absence and my childrenand neighbours also complained to me about this. So, I asked him not to come. He later vacated the house but while leaving threatened that if my wife could not be his, she won’t be mine … After Saturday’s incident, I enquired my child about what happened, and he revealed that our former tenant had come and fought with his mother before murdering her and fleeing,” the FIR states.

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Senior officials said the victim family had moved to the Loni house around nine months ago and the suspect had started living there as co-tenant about six months ago.

“During initial investigation, we have come to know that the deceased and the suspect often had long conversations over phone. An FIR is lodged against him and teams have been formed to trace him,” deputy commissioner of police (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari told HT.