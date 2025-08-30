Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ghaziabad: Man lodges FIR against wife for threatening him with knife

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 03:34 am IST

A man filed an FIR against his wife for threatening him with a knife during a fight, with a viral video prompting police investigation.

A 34-year-old man lodged an FIR against his wife, alleging that she threatened him using a knife during a fight, police said on Friday.

The FIR was filed against Ishrat, 30, under BNS section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) at the Loni police station. (Representational image)
The FIR was filed against Ishrat, 30, under BNS section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) at the Loni police station. (Representational image)

The matter came to light when the video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the man to meet senior police officers and submit the video on Thursday.

The FIR was filed against Ishrat, 30, under BNS section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) at the Loni police station.

The complainant, Mohammad Anees said in the FIR that his wife frequently indulged in fights. “She even hurled abuses and beat me up. My family tried to intervene, but she threatened to falsely implicate us in fake cases,”Anees said.

Police said the video shows a man holding a child in his lap getting threatened by a woman with a knife. The woman later tries to attack him several times.

HT could not verify the authenticity of the video.

“The complainant met senior police officials on Thursday and submitted a video shot in his house. He also alleged that the woman would post such videos online,” said Siddharth Gautam, ACP of the Loni circle, adding that they are further examining the video and investigation is underway.

The police said that the couple has been married for almost 10 years and has two children aged nine and six.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: Man lodges FIR against wife for threatening him with knife
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On