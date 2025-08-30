Ghaziabad: Man lodges FIR against wife for threatening him with knife

A 34-year-old man lodged an FIR against his wife, alleging that she threatened him using a knife during a fight, police said on Friday. The FIR was filed against Ishrat, 30, under BNS section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) at the Loni police station. (Representational image)

The matter came to light when the video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the man to meet senior police officers and submit the video on Thursday.

The complainant, Mohammad Anees said in the FIR that his wife frequently indulged in fights. “She even hurled abuses and beat me up. My family tried to intervene, but she threatened to falsely implicate us in fake cases,”Anees said.

Police said the video shows a man holding a child in his lap getting threatened by a woman with a knife. The woman later tries to attack him several times.

HT could not verify the authenticity of the video.

“The complainant met senior police officials on Thursday and submitted a video shot in his house. He also alleged that the woman would post such videos online,” said Siddharth Gautam, ACP of the Loni circle, adding that they are further examining the video and investigation is underway.

The police said that the couple has been married for almost 10 years and has two children aged nine and six.