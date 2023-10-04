Ghaziabad man shoot self to frame uncle, cousin

A 28-year-old man in Ghaziabad allegedly shot himself in the shoulder as part of his plan to implicate his uncle and cousin in a property dispute, police said on Tuesday. The man, identified as Aryan Khari, is currently receiving treatment at a Ghaziabad hospital, and police are awaiting his recovery before further questioning.

A complaint was registered at Modinagar police station, where Aryan claimed that he had gone to his uncle Subhash Khari’s house in Modinagar, and a property dispute escalated, resulting in him being shot (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on October 1 when the police received information that Aryan Khari, a resident of Makreda in Muradnagar, had been shot in his shoulder.

A complaint was registered at Modinagar police station, where Aryan claimed that he had gone to his uncle Subhash Khari’s house in Modinagar, and a property dispute escalated, resulting in him being shot.

Subsequently, an FIR was filed under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The man sustained a gunshot to his left shoulder and was rushed to hospital. He is presently under treatment. We launched an investigation and questioned his uncle’s family member,” Vivek Chandra Yadav, DCP (rural).

However, during questioning, the police discovered that both Subhash (Aryan’s uncle) and Ajit (Aryan’s cousin) were not in Modinagar but in Greater Noida on the day of the incident. “There is evidence to prove that they were not in Ghaziabad at the time. We also interviewed other family members, revealing a property-related matter that led to the incident,” stated the DCP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further investigation revealed that Aryan’s uncle and father, identified as Ashok Khari, had sold parental property for ₹10 lakh about a fortnight prior to the incident. Aryan was reportedly displeased with this sale, believing that the property should have been retained within the family rather than sold, police said.

“To implicate his uncle and cousin, he planned the gunshot incident, injuring himself in the process. The suspects named by him had no role in the incident. We will now take legal action against the complainant for attempting to implicate his family members,” the DCP added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON