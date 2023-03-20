Ghaziabad: Minor boy electrocuted to death by e-rickshaw put on charge

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died allegedly after he suffered an electric shock from an e-rickshaw that was put on charge by his neighbour at Ambedkar Nagar in Ghaziabad’s Vijay Nagar on Sunday evening.

On the basis of a complaint given by the boy’s father, Manoj Rai, police have registered an FIR under IPC Section 304a (causing death by rash/negligent acts not amounting to culpable homicide) against the neighbour.

Rai, who hails from Barahat in Bihar, named his neighbour Monu Gautam in the FIR registered at Vijay Nagar police late Sunday night.

“Around 4.30pm on Sunday, my son Shivam was playing outside. He somehow reached the rear lane and climbed on to the e-rickshaw parked outside Gautam’s house. There, he came in contact with a live wire in the vehicle which was plugged in and charging,” Rai said in the FIR.

“It was due to the carelessness of the neighbour that my son died. The vehicle was being charged with the help of a wire connected to Gautam’s house. He should have charged the vehicle at a charging point,” he said.

Police said Gautam has gone absconding after the incident.

“The boy died on the spot due to electrocution but the named suspect fled the spot. We have formed team to trace him and he will be arrested soon. The vehicle was seized by the police,” said Anshu Jain, assistant commissioner of police (city 1).