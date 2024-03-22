Ghaziabad: NGT lifts 1 lakh fine on UPPCB, seeks personal presence of regional officer

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has waived a fine of ₹1 lakh imposed on the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) last year for not furnishing a status report, sought by the tribunal ina particular case, in the proper format and for the report being materially deficient in relevant particulars, officials in the know of the matter said, adding that the UPPCB’s regional officer has been summoned to appear in person, with relevant records, on the next date of hearing in May. The tribunal on December 19, 2023, imposed a fine ₹ 1 lakh citing that the status report filed by UPPCB was not in the proper format and is also materially deficient in relevant particulars besides relevant documents. (Hindustan Times)

The matter pertains to a petition filed by city resident Prasoon Pant in April 2023 contending that eateries in malls, banquet halls, hotels and restaurants in Ghaziabad were running without consent to establish/consent to operate from UPPCB and in violation of environmental norms.

The tribunal on December 19, 2023, imposed a fine ₹1 lakh citing that the status report filed by UPPCB was not in the proper format and is also materially deficient in relevant particulars besides relevant documents.

In the latest hearing on March 12, UPPCB requested the tribunal to waive the fine imposed.

“However, in view of the mercy prayer made, filing of further report and assurance given for prompt compliance in future and by taking a lenient view the costs imposed vide order dated December 19, 2023, are waived,” the tribunal said on March 12.

“In view of the facts and circumstance of the case, we also consider personal appearance of the regional officer, Ghaziabad, physically on the next date of hearing to be essential for producing the relevant record and assisting this tribunal in just and proper adjudication of the questions involved in the case,” the tribunal said.

According to a previous report filed by UPPCB, the tribunal said five of 21 originally impleaded units were not having consent to operate, and, of another set of 82 eateries, 29 had consent.

The tribunal has sought personal presence of regional officer, UPPCB, for producing the relevant records pertaining to the case.

“We will analyse the order and follow the directions given by NGT,” said Vikas Mishra, regional officer, UPPCB.