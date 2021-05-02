Home / Cities / Noida News / Ghaziabad, Noida together add 32 more Covid-19 deaths, 2,656 new cases
Ghaziabad, Noida together add 32 more Covid-19 deaths, 2,656 new cases

The two neighbouring districts, adjoining Delhi, now have a cumulative death toll of 485 and 15,378 active cases, according to the data.
PTI | , Ghaziabad/noida
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 10:36 PM IST
A health worker takes a swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a government hospital in Noida.(AP Photo)

Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar together recorded 32 new Covid-19 deaths and 2,656 fresh cases on Sunday as the cumulative number of active patients in the two neighbouring districts in western Uttar Pradesh surged to 15,378, official data showed.

Ghaziabad logged 20 more fatalities that pushed its death toll to 246, while 1,085 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the overall case tally to 42,045, according to data released by the state health department for a 24-hour period.

During the same period, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 12 fatalities that pushed its death toll to 237. It also saw its highest single-day spike in infections with 1,571 new cases and the district's case tally reached 44,346, the data showed.

The two neighbouring districts, adjoining Delhi, now have a cumulative death toll of 485 and 15,378 active cases, according to the data.

Their overall tally of Covid-19 cases so far is 86,391.

The health department's data showed that 863 patients were discharged in Ghaziabad and 1,303 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, leaving active cases in these districts at 7,117 and 8,261, respectively.

The overall number of recovered patients in Ghaziabad reached 34,682 with a recovery rate of 82.48 per cent and 35,848 in Gautam Buddh Nagar with a recovery rate of 80.83 per cent.

The mortality rate in Ghaziabad stood at 0.58 per cent and in Gautam Buddh Nagar at 0.53 per cent, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 2,95,752 from 3,01,833 on Saturday as the overall recoveries climbed to 10,04,447 and the death toll surged to 13,162 on Sunday, the data showed.

