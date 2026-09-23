Ghaziabad: Police arrest three as video of live firing goes viral in Loni Border area

Ghaziabad: Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects for allegedly pelting stones and firing gunshots at another group on Monday over a disputed plot of land near Sangam Vihar in the Loni Border area of Ghaziabad, officials said, adding that a first information report (FIR) has been also registered.

Officials said as nine empty cartridges, two live cartridges, and a pistol were also recovered from the suspects, sections of the Arms Act have been added to the latest case. (HT Photo/Video Grab)

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Police identified the arrested suspects as 69-year-old man, his 38-year-old son, and a 54-year-old accomplice.

Officials said a video of the suspects firing shots allegedly at the other group also went viral on social media on Tuesday. It shows three men on a rooftop of a single-storey house, with one of them aiming and firing gunshots at the other group on the ground. The second suspect is seen pelting stones.

HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

“Three suspects, who were seen firing gunshots and pelting stones in the viral video, were arrested. We estimate that four to five shots were fired at the other group, and one of them, aged 24, sustained a gunshot to his leg. His condition is stable at the hospital,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Surendra Nath Tiwari.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR was registered at the Loni Border police station late Monday night under the BNS sections related to acts endangering life and safety of others, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and acts done with common intention. The FIR, seen by HT, names three suspects and one unidentified person. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR was registered at the Loni Border police station late Monday night under the BNS sections related to acts endangering life and safety of others, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and acts done with common intention. The FIR, seen by HT, names three suspects and one unidentified person. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant from the victim party and one of the claimants of the plot stated in the FIR that there was a land dispute going on between him and the suspects at a Ghaziabad court. The court had directed them (the suspects) not to pose any hindrance in peaceful possession of the land by him.

The FIR stated that the complainant along with some people was on a visit to the plot where the stone-pelting and firing took place.

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“Police arrested all three named suspects. One more will be arrested soon,” the DCP added.

Officials said as nine empty cartridges, two live cartridges, and a pistol were also recovered from the suspects, sections of the Arms Act have been added to the latest case.