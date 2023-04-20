Ghaziabad police attach six properties of ‘loan mafia’ suspect

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday attached six more properties of suspect Lakshya Tanwar who allegedly procured properties by cheating and forgery through bank loans. The police said that they have attached a total of 21 properties valued at around ₹44 crore in connection with the ‘loan mafia’ suspect so far.

Ghaziabad police attach a property of Lakshya Tanwar on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said that Tanwar, a resident of Sahibabad and aged about 35, is booked in 42 different criminal cases along with nine other accomplices who include three bank officers of a nationalised bank. Investigators said that the cases pertain to incidents between 2012 and 2015. Police said the suspect procured heavy bank loans which were transferred to about 250 different shell companies.

“Overall, we attached 21 different properties valued at around ₹44 crore linked to Tanwar and his accomplices. These were attached as they were acquired through illegal means. We imposed the Gangsters Act against him and his accomplices in 2021 and he has been in jail since. He tried to obtain bail by producing fake sureties and cases were lodged when these got detected,” said Nipun Agarwal, DCP (city).

The six properties attached are located at Turab Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Patel Nagar, Chiranjeev Vihar and RDC Raj Nagar, police said. The DCP added that the 42 cases were registered against Tanwar by the police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

“It came to light that Tanwar approached several people promising them bank loans on their properties. When they handed over their original property papers to him, he would, in connivance with bank officials, overvalue the properties and procure heavy bank loans. The loan amounts were transferred to about 250 different shell companies. Several properties were also purchased from the money,” DCP added.

Police added that Tanwar worked as a newspaper vendor and later ventured into criminal activities. Cases of fraud committed by him started to surface around 2018.

“In some cases, people handing over property papers were also involved. After procuring heavy loans, Tanwar would repay some instalments so that the loan accounts do not fall into the non-performing asset (NPA) category. In some other cases, he also procured loan on manufactured goods,” DCP added.

Police said that they would attach more properties as investigation proceeds and would auction them off.