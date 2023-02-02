Ghaziabad police stops 23-year-old man from ending life live on social media

Timely intervention by the Ghaziabad police stopped a 23-year-old man residing in Pratap Vihar from dying by suicide at his house on the night of January 31, police said Thursday, adding that the man had planned to live stream the act through his social media account.

Police said that it took them about 30-35 minutes to trace the man, knock on his door and stop him from taking the extreme step.

According to the Ghaziabad police, it was the state police control room in Lucknow, which keep an eye on social media activities, that alerted them about a man going live to say that he was getting ready to kill himself.

“As soon as we received the information, several teams got working on tracing him. One of our teams got in touch with the social media company on which the live feed was posted and the firm provided us the user’s mobile phone number. Another team got in touch with the mobile service provider and traced the man’s location. We have tie-ups with these companies to assist us in case of emergencies and life and death situations,” said Anshu Jain, assistant commissioner of police (city 1).

She said one other team immediately set out for the man’s house. Police said when they arrived there, they found the man was in a dilemma on whether to go ahead or not. That gave us a chance to stop him in the nick of time,” the ACP said.

The police said the man was taken for a health check-up and thereafter given counselling. The police said he operated a mobile phone business and had suffered some losses in the business. Depressed by that, he decided to end his life.