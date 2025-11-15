Ghaziabad: Pollution board shuts eight RMC plants operating under Grap 3

Ghaziabad: The UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) officials on Friday closed down eight ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants allegedly operating in Ghaziabad even as stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stays in force, officials said. As per the Central Pollution Control Board data, AQI in Ghaziabad has consistently been in the “very poor” category since November 7. On Friday, the AQI was recorded at 370. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials added that the enforcement teams found the plants operating in areas near NH–9, Indirapuram, Loni, and Vasundhara.

A penalty of ₹50,000 each was imposed against the six construction projects that were involved in the activity. Five of these projects were found in the Hapur district, while one was spotted in Loni, Ghaziabad, official said.

“The concerned sub-divisional magistrates were also informed. Further, we have also sent communication to the agencies concerned in the wake of three instances of garbage burning at MG Road industrial area, Kavi Nagar industrial area, and Roop Nagar industrial area. Our teams are regularly patrolling and conducting night inspections to check for GRAP violations,” said Ankit Kumar, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

The AQI for Greater Noida and Noida also remained “very poor,” with figures of 368 and 364, respectively.

Ritesh Tiwari, UPPCB regional officer for Noida, could not be reached for comments.