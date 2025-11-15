Search
Ghaziabad: Pollution board shuts eight RMC plants operating under Grap 3

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 04:18 am IST

Officials added that the enforcement teams found the plants operating in areas near NH–9, Indirapuram, Loni, and Vasundhara

Ghaziabad: The UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) officials on Friday closed down eight ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants allegedly operating in Ghaziabad even as stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stays in force, officials said.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board data, AQI in Ghaziabad has consistently been in the “very poor” category since November 7. On Friday, the AQI was recorded at 370. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Officials added that the enforcement teams found the plants operating in areas near NH–9, Indirapuram, Loni, and Vasundhara.

A penalty of 50,000 each was imposed against the six construction projects that were involved in the activity. Five of these projects were found in the Hapur district, while one was spotted in Loni, Ghaziabad, official said.

“The concerned sub-divisional magistrates were also informed. Further, we have also sent communication to the agencies concerned in the wake of three instances of garbage burning at MG Road industrial area, Kavi Nagar industrial area, and Roop Nagar industrial area. Our teams are regularly patrolling and conducting night inspections to check for GRAP violations,” said Ankit Kumar, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board data, AQI in Ghaziabad has consistently been in the “very poor” category since November 7. On Friday, the AQI was recorded at 370.

The AQI for Greater Noida and Noida also remained “very poor,” with figures of 368 and 364, respectively.

Ritesh Tiwari, UPPCB regional officer for Noida, could not be reached for comments.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: Pollution board shuts eight RMC plants operating under Grap 3
AI Summary AI Summary

Ghaziabad officials from the UP Pollution Control Board shut down eight ready-mix concrete plants for violating the Graded Response Action Plan amid poor air quality, with an AQI of 370. Six construction projects were fined ₹50,000 each. Regular inspections are ongoing to prevent violations, as pollution levels remain critically high in the region since November 7.