Ghaziabad: Pollution body officials take note of crop residue burning near Dasna

Instances of crop residue burning have started surfacing even as the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) initiated works as part of its winter action plan to combat increasing air pollution ahead of the winter season.

On Thursday afternoon, HT found crop residue burning in agricultural fields near Dasna and brought the matter to the attention of UPPCB officials. Instances of crop residue burning in neighbouring states deteriorate the air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“We have taken cognisance of the information and we will ask officials to visit the field and survey the area near Dasna. Crop residue burning is not allowed; we have informed the officials of the local administration and the agriculture department to check for such instance,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of the UPPCB.

“Under the action plan, the gram samitis and the tehsildars have also been directed to keep an eye on such activities in their respective areas. Last year, there were several instances of stubble burning in Dasna area; local farmers were also taken on board to dissuade them from the activity,” added Sharma.

According to the official statistics of the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) Laboratory of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, there were 101 instances of crop residue burning in Uttar Pradesh between September 15 to October 6 last year while 52 such cases have been reported in the corresponding period this year.

The CREAMS statistics also said there was only one incident of stubble burning in Ghaziabad during the same period last year while no such cases have been reported this year.

“There should be more awareness among farmers; Those indulging in agriculture-related activities need to stop burning crop residue. Moreover, farmers should be incentivised and arrangements should be made to provide them equipment to deal with crop residue. It is with better monitoring and awareness that such activities can be reduced,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

In the winter action plan, the different departments have been directed to conduct awareness programmes among farmers while involving village panchayats; to explore the possibility of installation of biomass power project or bio manure and enhance vigilance at sources of stubble burning.