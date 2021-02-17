Ghaziabad: Rates reduced for map clearances in Modinagar, Muradnagar and Loni

Ghaziabad: The officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Wednesday said that they have reduced the rates for map clearances in areas such as Loni, Modinagar and Muradnagar, which they said will pave the way for more planned development. The officials said that the decision was taken by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet earlier in February, and they have received a communication regarding the same.

The officials said that the rate for clearance of maps for residential areas, as of now, is about ₹3,314 per square metre. The rates have now been reduced to ₹1,200 per square metres for areas of Modnagar, Loni and Muradnagar.

“The Ghaziabad authority, earlier in 2016, had sent a proposal to the state administration for reducing the rates to ₹700 per square metres. However, the state cabinet has now decided that the rates will be ₹1,200 per square metres now for these three areas. Since the decision has been taken by the cabinet, we need not take it to the GDA board for any approval. However, the rate of ₹3,314 will continue to prevail for residential housing in city areas,” said Asheesh Shivpuri, the authority’s chief architect and town planner.

The three areas have a number of unauthorised constructions, despite being part of the authority’s jurisdiction area.

“It is now expected that residents will come to the authority for getting their map approvals before the construction of houses. The reduction in rates will encourage people to get prior map approvals and will also help discourage unauthorised constructions. Any residential area which is 100 square metre or above needs to have a map clearance before construction is taken up,” he added.

Officials said the authority is also getting the next Master Plan up to 2031 developed as well as the zonal plans for the three areas, which will also be incorporated as part of the Master Plan.

The Master Plan chalks out residential, commercial and industrial and green zones besides other facilities for the entire city, while zonal plans are specific to an area and chalk out facilities at the micro level, which need to be provided for respective localities or areas.