Ghaziabad: Residents of Mandla village forced to perform cremation in open during monsoon

Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Loni’s Mandla village who lost his 55-year-old wife on Thursday, had to face difficulties while performing the last rites at the village’s cremation ground amid heavy downpour as there is no shed at the ground.

“My wife died after suffering high fever for several days. We took the body to the cremation ground. But when I lit the funeral pyre, it started raining heavily. It was a helpless situation for us as there was no shed at the cremation ground. Some of my friends arranged for a sheet of iron that we placed over the burning pyre to prevent it from rainwater, and this is how we had to complete the cremation,” Singh said.

Some of his relatives also prepared a video of the incident that highlighted the plight of the family.

“It is happening with the villagers for the past several months. The authorities must intervene immediately and erect a shed at the cremation ground,” Singh added.

Mandla has an estimated population of about 2,500, while the cremation ground also caters to some small localities like Ram Vihar and Brij Vihar.

Shalini Gupta, executive officer of Loni Nagar Palika, said that the cremation ground’s shed was in a dilapidated condition, so the municipality got it removed a few months ago.

“The old shed was removed as we do not want the Muradngar-like incident to happen here. The villagers are facing problems. We have initiated the process to float a tender that will be opened in the next 10 days. The construction of a shed, which will cost about ₹3.36 lakh, will start next month,” Gupta said.

When asked about the issue, Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar said, “The problem has come to my knowledge, and I am told that the officials have initiated the process for floating a tender for erecting a shed at the cremation ground. I will personally see to it that the work is expedited. It is a genuine problem the villagers are facing nowadays.”

According to Gurjar, the village was brought under the jurisdiction of the Loni Nagar Palika about four years ago.

In January this year, the roof of a shelter at Ukhlarsi cremation ground in Muradnagar had collapsed, killing 25 persons. The under construction structure allegedly collapsed due to structural issues.