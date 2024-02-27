Ghaziabad: Suspect arrested for murder of 75-year-old woman

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on charges of stabbing to death a 75-year-old woman in her house near the railway yard before fleeing with cash, documents and a jewellery items on the night of February 12, senior police officers said. The UP police on Tuesday arrested the suspect who allegedly murdered the elderly woman and fled after stealing money from her house in Ghaziabad. (Shakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the suspect as Ishwari Prasad, who hails from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, who introduced himself as Shivam Kumar to the son of the deceased woman on February 6.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police said the deceased woman, Sheela Sharma, was a widow, and her son Sachin Sharma lived with her. They said the woman had constructed a temple adjacent to her house.

“The suspect took the woman into his confidence by assuring her that he would help Sachin get married. Sachin was suffering from a medical condition following a head injury. Sheela was happy with this assurance and started trusting the suspect who started living at her home,” said Gyananjay Singh, deputy commissioner of police (city).

The DCP said on the intervening night of February 12/13, the suspect tried to make off with the jewellery and documents of Sheela.

“He also took about ₹10,000 kept in the temple. But by then, Sheela woke up and tried to stop him from fleeing. The suspect stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the house. We roped in several teams and nabbed the suspect with the help of electronic surveillance and manual information,” DCP added.

After the woman was found murdered on the morning of February 13, Sachin got lodged an FIR of murder registered against “Shivam” at Kotwali police station. The suspect was arrested from Sai Upvan near Meerut crossing, said the police.