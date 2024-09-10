Ghaziabad: Three girls flee residential government school

Ghaziabad: Three girl students of a residential government school in Ghaziabad fled their hostel in mysterious circumstances early Tuesday morning, senior police officers said, adding that efforts were on to find them. The girls went missing around 5am on Tuesday and it is suspected that they fled the secured premises in Nehru Nagar. A CCTV footage revealed that they were in the school verandah and later went missing, police said. (Representational image)

The incident occurred at the Kasturba Gandhi Awasiya Balika Vidyalaya, a free residential government school for girls that conducts classes for 6 to 8 grade students. The missing girls are students of Class 7 and Class 8, with two of them being residents of Ghaziabad and the third of Delhi, they said.

“The girls went missing around 5am on Tuesday and it is suspected that they fled the secured premises in Nehru Nagar. A CCTV footage revealed that they were in the school verandah and later went missing. We have received a missing complaint from the school in this regard and our teams are trying to trace them. Their families have also been contacted and information from other girl students is also being gathered to get clues,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (city).

The school comes under the jurisdiction of the education department whose officials said that an action would be initiated following an inquiry.

“Those found lax in performing duty, will be punished. The incident came to light when school staff went to wake up students for morning Yoga classes. The three students were not there. They slept in their dormitories along with other students on Monday night and were found missing in morning,” said OP Yadav, basic education officer.

Police teams are scanning different CCTVs outside the school premises and figuring out the route taken up by the three girls.

“We are gathering more information about them and our teams are trying to trace them at the earliest,” the DCP added.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Sihani Gate police station area.