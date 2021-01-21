Ghaziabad to vaccinate 4,000 health-care workers across 31 centres today

Ghaziabad: The district has planned to vaccinate 11,846 health-care workers in the second round of Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled on January 22, 28 and 29. Officials said on Thursday that they have increased vaccination centres to 31 (from 26 decided earlier) to cover more people.

The officials also said that the present stock of Covishield vaccine will be able to cater to two doses each for the 11,846 beneficiaries. The district on January 14 had received 2,741 vials, each having 10 doses, from the vaccine reserve at Meerut.

Ghaziabad had achieved 94.75% target during the inaugural session held on January 16 when 379 of 400 beneficiaries took the shots.

“The 11,846 beneficiaries will be equally vaccinated on each of three days during the next round of vaccination. The vaccination sessions will be held at 31 centres on all three days. Those who have missed the inaugural session on January 16 will be able to get the vaccine in the second round. We aim to achieve more than 94.75% coverage which we achieved during the inaugural session,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The district has also prepared a “micro plan” in which it is listed that 40 sessions each will be held on January 22 and 28, while 39 sessions will be held across all centres on January 29, the officials said, adding that 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated in each session. With this, the district aims to vaccinate 4,000 health-care workers on January 22 and 28, while 3,900 will be inoculated on January 29.

Officials of the district health department said that there were nine cases reported after the inaugural session under the adverse event following immunization (AEFI) but none of them faced any severe conditions.

“The nine incidents reported under AEFI were those who complained of mild fever, headache, myalgia, etc., and the symptoms subsided. These were minor AEFI incidents. For better coverage in coming rounds, we have held meetings with health-care workers and associations, and intend to vaccinate maximum of the listed beneficiaries,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

The district during the inaugural session exhausted 40 vials of Covishield vaccine while the rest of the stock was despatched to the vaccination centres on Thursday.

State officials said that they had received about 911,000 doses under the second round while they had received about 1,075,000 doses before the start of inaugural session.

“So, we have received about 2 million doses so far. It is estimated that we have about 855,000 to 900,000 health-care workers and two doses to each of them will be about 1.8 million doses. So, we have sufficient stock available. Those who have missed the inaugural session will be able to participate in the second round,” said Alok Kumar, UP’s principal secretary (health).

During the inaugural session on January 16, a total of 22,643 out of 31,700 listed health-care workers were vaccinated across 317 centres with a coverage of about 71%, and 98 events of AEFI were also reported from across the state.