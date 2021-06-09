Ghaziabad: Trans-Hindon residents battle pandemic without govt hospital

The decade-old demand for a government hospital in the trans-Hindon region of Ghaziabad continues to be stuck in limbo with the district health department wanting land free of cost, but the land-owning agency offered a plot for ₹140 crore.

The trans-Hindon areas comprise of localities like Indirapuram, Kaushambi, Vaishali, Vasundhara, Prahlad Garhi, Jhandapur and Sahibabad, among others. During the ongoing pandemic, and particularly the receding second wave that hit in April, residents had no option but the more expensive private facilities.

The two nearest government hospitals, MMG district hospital and Sanjay Nagar combined district hospital, are located almost 10 - 12 kms from Vasundhara.

“We have demanding a government hospital for the past 10-12 years. Apart from high-rises and plotted development areas, the trans-Hindon also has a large population of people from lower income group who cannot afford private treatment,” said U B Garg, president of ‘Vasundhara Vikas Samiti’ that is spearheading the issue.

As per the official records, localities like Indirapuram (1,397 cases), Sahibabad (1,237) Vaishali (746) and Vasundhara (782) suffered in May.

“The situation was scary. We families running from pillar to post, day and night, in order to get oxygen and beds. Had it not been timely effort by the Gurudwara in Indirapuram (that offered free oxygen), casualty count would have been more,” said Mohan Sangwan, general secretary of Confederation of trans-Hindon RWAs. “A multi-specialty and super specialty hospital with 200 could have been useful.”

“The land at Vasundhara has been earmarked for a hospital. If it is not available free-of-cost, does it mean that hospital will not be constructed?” asked Garg.

That seems to be the stand of the Ghaziabad health department and UP Avas Vikas Parishad.

Where the proposal is stuck

Last October, the health department was offered two plots in Vasundhara- 5,000 square metre (sqm) in Sector 3 as residential quarters for the staff of the proposed hospital, and 7,500 sqm in Sector 6 for the main building with 100 beds.

“The estimated land cost given to us was about ₹140-150 crore, but headquarters rejected last year,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

While the UP Avas Vikas refused to officially comment on the matter, a senior official, on the condition of anonymity, said they did not have the power to offer land free-of-cost.

“Both plots are reserved for a hospital. We have done our part and now the decision rests with the health department,” said the officer.

Government officials familiar with the development said that only the UP cabinet had the power to direct allotting land free-of-cost for a hospital in Ghaziabad.

Sahibabad MLA Sunil Sharma said that he had taken up the matter with the government.

“UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath knows about it. Even the land for his dream project of Kailash Mansarowar Bhawan in Indirapuram was given by the Ghaziabad development authority at a price. The pandemic has hit the people badly and so too the government coffers. Once the situation improves, a decision is likely to be taken up,” said Sharma.

The district has about 500 beds available in different government facilities and is likely to increase to 580 with upcoming hospitals in Loni and Bamheta.

“However, there will still be shortage of about 300 beds considering the 4.5-5 million population of the district,” said an officer from the district health department.