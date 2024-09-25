Ghaziabad: Two held for beating e-rickshaw driver to death on suspicion of theft

The police on Tuesday arrested two brothers for allegedly beating to death an e-rickshaw driver with a cricket bat on suspicion of theft on September 13 in Ghaziabad’s Khoda, senior officers said. Police said the brothers supervise the parking of vehicles at Paper Market in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The two suspects were identified as Rajendra Pal Singh, 39, and his brother, Amichand Pal Singh, 50, both residents of Kondli in Delhi. Police said the brothers supervise the parking of vehicles at Paper Market in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

Police identified the deceased as Deepak Kumar, resident of Khoda. His friend and complainant in the case was identified as Sandeep Kashyap, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad.

“Kashyap told us that he drives a commercial pickup van and used to park it at the parking lot of the two suspects. On the night of September 13, both Kashyap and Kumar were sleeping in a pickup van in the parking area. The two suspects thought that they were there for theft and attacked them with a cricket bat,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram.

Officers from Khoda police station said Rajendra chased an injured Kumar as he ran towards Khoda. Kashyap managed to escape through the by-lanes and reached a hospital to get treatment.

“A day after the incident, the police received a memo from a hospital about Kumar’s death during treatment. He was injured and was admitted to a hospital by public the previous night. His autopsy on September 19 revealed that he died of severe head injuries sustained in the attack. An investigation was launched and the two brothers were arrested with the help of electronic, manual surveillance and CCTV footage,” the ACP said.

Police said they also recovered a cricket bat that was allegedly used during the crime from the arrested suspects.