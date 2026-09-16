Ghaziabad: Woman, 35, killed as truck mows down scooter

Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old schoolteacher was killed after the scooter she was riding on was crushed under a truck, which officials said was being “driven rashly” on Tuesday morning near Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad.

He also said that a formal police complaint was awaited from her family as they were busy with post-mortem examination proceedings. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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The woman, officials said, was on her way to school when the accident happened.

According to police, the victim, identified as Amrita Gupta, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension, was riding her two-wheeler and reached the roundabout when the incident happened around 7.30am.

“She was on a scooter and was headed to attend her school in Delhi. As she reached the rotary area, a rashly driven truck passing by her side hit her, causing her to fall on the road along with her two-wheeler. The truck’s rear tyres then crushed her head,” said Ziauddin Ahmad, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Nandgram).

“She was wearing a helmet, but it also got crushed due to the heavy load of the truck’s tyres,” the ACP added.

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{{^usCountry}} A team rushed to the spot after some passerby alerted the police, said officials. “The body was later sent for an autopsy, and the deceased’s family was informed,” the ACP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A team rushed to the spot after some passerby alerted the police, said officials. “The body was later sent for an autopsy, and the deceased’s family was informed,” the ACP said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also said that a formal police complaint was awaited from her family as they were busy with post-mortem examination proceedings. Subsequently, an FIR will be registered. So far, no family details are available with police, said the assistant commissioner of police and the station house officer.