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Ghaziabad: Woman arrested for murdering three-year-old stepdaughter

A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her three-year-old stepdaughter to death in Wave City on May 16.

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:46 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
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The police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her three-year-old stepdaughter to death at their flat in Wave City on the afternoon of May 16, senior officers said.

“The girl was strangled by her stepmother, and an autopsy has confirmed this. This is the woman’s first marriage, and she was finding the upbringing of three minor children difficult. She has confessed to the crime, and she was formally arrested on Monday,” deputy commissioner of police Dhawal Jaiswal told HT. (Representational image)

Police said the woman got married to the girl’s father over a year ago. The couple has a two-month-old girl child from their marriage, while the husband already had two minor children -- a boy aged four and a girl aged three -- from his first marriage, a police officer said, adding that the husband works as a crane operator in Wave City.

“Out of anger, the woman allegedly strangled her three-year-old stepdaughter on the afternoon of May 16. The girl’s father was on duty when the incident took place. When family members found the child unconscious, they questioned the stepmother about what had happened and rushed the girl to a hospital, where she was declared dead. The family then informed the police and filed a complaint against the stepmother. An FIR was registered at Wave City police station,” Manvendra Singh, station house officer, Wave City police station, told HT.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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