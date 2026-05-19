Ghaziabad: Woman arrested for murdering three-year-old stepdaughter

The police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her three-year-old stepdaughter to death at their flat in Wave City on the afternoon of May 16, senior officers said.

“The girl was strangled by her stepmother, and an autopsy has confirmed this. This is the woman’s first marriage, and she was finding the upbringing of three minor children difficult. She has confessed to the crime, and she was formally arrested on Monday,” deputy commissioner of police Dhawal Jaiswal told HT. (Representational image)

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Police said the woman got married to the girl’s father over a year ago. The couple has a two-month-old girl child from their marriage, while the husband already had two minor children -- a boy aged four and a girl aged three -- from his first marriage, a police officer said, adding that the husband works as a crane operator in Wave City.

“Out of anger, the woman allegedly strangled her three-year-old stepdaughter on the afternoon of May 16. The girl’s father was on duty when the incident took place. When family members found the child unconscious, they questioned the stepmother about what had happened and rushed the girl to a hospital, where she was declared dead. The family then informed the police and filed a complaint against the stepmother. An FIR was registered at Wave City police station,” Manvendra Singh, station house officer, Wave City police station, told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, an autopsy was conducted and it confirmed strangulation, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, an autopsy was conducted and it confirmed strangulation, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The girl was strangled by her stepmother, and an autopsy has confirmed this. This is the woman’s first marriage, and she was finding the upbringing of three minor children difficult. She has confessed to the crime, and she was formally arrested on Monday,” deputy commissioner of police Dhawal Jaiswal told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The girl was strangled by her stepmother, and an autopsy has confirmed this. This is the woman’s first marriage, and she was finding the upbringing of three minor children difficult. She has confessed to the crime, and she was formally arrested on Monday,” deputy commissioner of police Dhawal Jaiswal told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When my brother’s (first) wife was pregnant about one and a half years ago, he left her. She later gave birth to a daughter who stayed with her mother at her parents’ house. Thereafter, my brother started to live with the accused woman. My brother left for his duty around 2.30pm on May 16, and when he came home around 8pm, he found the girl dead. When he asked the wife about the incident, she did not tell him anything. Then he called us, and we rushed to his flat. When we asked her repeatedly, she broke down and told us that the girl was annoying her and she strangled her. We informed the police,” the man’s elder brother said in the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When my brother’s (first) wife was pregnant about one and a half years ago, he left her. She later gave birth to a daughter who stayed with her mother at her parents’ house. Thereafter, my brother started to live with the accused woman. My brother left for his duty around 2.30pm on May 16, and when he came home around 8pm, he found the girl dead. When he asked the wife about the incident, she did not tell him anything. Then he called us, and we rushed to his flat. When we asked her repeatedly, she broke down and told us that the girl was annoying her and she strangled her. We informed the police,” the man’s elder brother said in the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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