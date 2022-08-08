Ghaziabad woman kills live-in partner who refused to marry her, arrested: Police
GHAZIABAD: A 35-year-old woman in Ghaziabad was arrested early on Monday on charges of murdering her live-in partner after she was spotted by policemen lugging a large suitcase. The police personnel got her to open the trolley bag as she was acting suspiciously and found her partner stuffed inside, his throat slashed.
The woman, identified as Priti Sharma, was taken into custody. During her interrogation, Sharma allegedly told the police that she intended to leave the suitcase with the body on a train.
Police said the dead man inside the trolley bag was Mohammad Firoz, 22, who had been in a relationship with Priti Sharma for about four years. He worked at a salon in Delhi.
Abhijeet R Shankar, assistant superintendent of police (Sahibabad) said the two had an altercation late on Saturday about marriage. “She had been pressuring the deceased to marry her after having stayed in a live-in relationship for about four years.… The deceased, however, refused to marry her,” he said. Sharma lost her cool and slashed his throat with a razor.
Police said she hid the body in the room and on Sunday, went shopping to Seelampur in Delhi for a large trolley bag. Later, she tied up Mohhammad Firoz’s body and stuffed it into the bag that was a little over three-feet in length.
Past midnight on Sunday, she left home in Tulsi Niketan for the Ghaziabad railway station about 15km away.
“It was around 2am on Monday that she stepped out of her flat with the bag and started looking for an auto when she was spotted by the policemen who were conducting a routine check. They found the woman with the bag suspicious and asked her to open it up. The bag contained the body. The woman was taken into custody,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).
Police said during interrogation, Priti Sharma told them that she was married to one Deepak Yadav but left him due to some domestic issues and started living with the Firoz.
Police said Firoz’s family in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh has been informed about his death. The woman is being questioned about the murder to establish the chain of events.
UP minister, who ‘disappeared’ from court after conviction, surrenders
Rakesh Sachan, a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government surrendered before the court on Monday a day after police launched a probe into his disappearance from . Sachan was held guilty two days ago in an Arms Act case lodged against him on August 13 1991 for possessing an illegal rifle. The additional chief metropolitan magistrate court's reader, Kamini, had filed a complaint with police alleging Sachan had taken away the file while fleeing.
JEE (Main) 2022 Results: Amravati topper wants to pursue Computer Science
Twenty four students scored a 100 percentile in the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains), results for which were announced on Monday morning. 17-year-old Shrenik Sakala from Amravati topped Maharashtra in the second JEE Mains session. Jahnabi Roy (17), with 99.9 percentile in the exam, was the girl topper from Maharashtra in the exam.
'Rise of PFI elements has CM's blessing,' BJP MP takes potshots at Gehlot
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Monday launched a scathing attack on Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and alleged that the rise of extremist elements in the state - like the Popular Front India - had his 'blessing'. "Rise of elements including PFI in Rajasthan has the blessing of the CM... Rajasthan number one for rapes in the country," the BJP leader claimed.
BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli allegedly attacked by mining mafia in Bharatpur
Ranjeeta Koli, BJP MP from Rajasthan's Bharatpur, was allegedly attacked by mining mafia late on Sunday night in Kaman area of the district. No one was injured in the incident, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police, Raghuvir Kaviya said the MP in her complaint stated she was coming from Delhi on Sunday night. BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore also expressed his anger at the lack of action by the state government on the mining mafia.
In Sena vs Sena, ex-minister Abdul Sattar is Uddhav Thackeray camp’s new target
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Monday opened a new front in the battle with rival camp Eknath Shinde after reports emerged that former minister Abdul Sattar's two children were among the 7,800 candidates accused of allegedly manipulating the results of the Teachers Eligibility Test. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination disqualified 7,880 candidates after evidence emerged that the marks of these candidates were tampered with. Sattar denied the allegations.
