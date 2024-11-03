Ghaziabad: Woman molested during ‘tantric rituals’, priest held

Ghaziabad: The priest of Sikri temple in Modinagar has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman and also forcing her to disrobe while performing some tantric rituals on October 28 (Monday), officers said on Saturday. Her family members thrashed the priest and a video of the incident was also prepared. The suspect priest filed a police complaint. During the inquiry, the woman revealed her ordeal to police and filed a police complaint. (Representational image)

The incident occurred around 3pm when the woman along with her sister-in-law visited the suspect’s house for analysis of a horoscope. The suspect identified as Amit Tripathi, a resident of Modinagar, was arrested on Thursday after the woman’s first information report was registered in the case at Modinagar police station, they added.

In her complaint, the woman stated that the man sent her sister-in-law out to a nearby market to fetch some puja items. “Thereafter, he repeatedly molested me after he started to forcefully perform some tantric rituals. He touched me while performing the rituals which I resisted time and again,” she stated.

After her sister-in-law returned, the victim woman freed herself somehow and disclosed things to her family.

“Her family members thrashed the priest and a video of the incident was also prepared. The suspect priest filed a police complaint. During the inquiry, the woman revealed her ordeal to police and filed a police complaint. Upon inquiry, the priest’s claim of denying molestation was found incorrect. The woman’s FIR was registered and the priest arrested under sections of preventive arrest,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police, Modinagar circle.

Officers said that the priest was deputed as “mahant” (custodian) at the famous temple about three months ago.

Police registered the FIR against the suspect under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) on October 31.