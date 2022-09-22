Ghaziabad’s six revamped ‘black spots’ account for 32.64% road fatalities this year

Despite being re-engineered and revamped recently to reduce accidents, six black spots -- road stretches that see a high number of accidents and fatalities -- in Ghaziabad have again made it to the list of 12 most accident-prone areas in the district, pointing to the futility of the revamping exercise. Worse still, data compiled by the regional transport department shows that the number of accidents has shot up in the first eight months of 2022, till August 31, to register a three-year high.

The data shows that in the eight-month period, the district recorded 562 accidents, as compared to 533 during the same period in 2021 and 426 in 2020. The data further shows that the six revamped black spots account for 13.7% of the total accidents in Ghaziabad and 32.64% of the total fatalities during the eight-month period.

The Supreme Court appointed committee on road safety defines a black spot stretch as an area of 500 metres where five or more accidents have taken place or 10 or more persons may have died in a year.

The improvement measures taken up at these six spots include widening of U-turns, repair of the road stretch, installation of signages, rumble strips and zebra crossing, modification of rotary design, closure of illegal exits, barricading on the central verge and deployment of personnel, among others.

The regional transport department has now asked officials of the engineering section of various departments to inspect these spots again and take further corrective measures by November.

The six recurring black spots are Arthala (12 accidents, 14 fatalities this year from January to August), Seemapuri Border (17 accidents, 17 fatalities), Mohan Nagar (17 accidents, 17 fatalities), Karan Gate (11 accidents, 11 fatalities), Ghookna Morh (7 accidents and 7 fatalities) and ITS College crossing (13 accidents, 13 fatalities).

The other six spots identified this year are Vijay Nagat T-point (12 accidents, 13 fatalities), Vasundhara traffic intersection (five accidents, 5 fatalities), Duhai under-bridge (17 accidents, 18 fatalities), Ordinance Factory over-bridge (10 accidents, 10 fatalities), Upper Ganga Canal-Rawli Road (7 accidents, 8 fatalities) and Rajendra Nagar (8 accidents, 8 fatalities).

Overall, the accidents during the eight-month period resulted in 242 deaths in 2022, as compared to 256 deaths during the same period in 2021 and 194 fatalities in 2020. A total of 402 people were injured in accidents during the eight-month period in 2022, as opposed to 346 injuries in 2021 and 286 in 2020.

“There is definitely an increase in the number of accidents in the district this year and that is primarily due to addition of Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi Meerut Expressway within the district. Last year, 15 black spots were identified while 12 have been identified this year. Importantly, six of the previous black spots have figured in the current list as well,” said Arun Kumar, regional transport officer (RTO).

He said the recurrence of the six previously defined black spots on the current list, raises the question of why infrastructure improvement measures taken up by different agencies had failed to yield results.

“Ghaziabad member of Parliament VK Singh has taken a serious view of this issue during a road safety meeting held on Wednesday and he directed departments to revisit the spots and review the prevailing issues. Further, an NGO has also been enlisted to get commuter insights on the issues they face at these identified black spots and suggest rectification measures,” the RTO said.

The officer said that the site visits to the black spot areas must be completed by October 31 and improvement measures be carried out by November.

The Ghaziabad district has major national highways, expressways and several arterial roads passing through it. These include Delhi Meerut Expressway, National Highway 9, Grand Trunk Road, Delhi-Saharanpur Road, Delhi Meerut Road and Delhi Hapur Road, among others.

The district already has a registered base of about 950,000 vehicles while traffic from outside the district also add to the traffic volume.

“There are several road safety concerns in the district. These include poor road engineering and absence of road shoulders, poorly designed turns, presence of illegal exits, illegal parking on roads, poor pedestrian infrastructure and lack of signages, among others. It would take a comprehensive plan and considerable investments for the road infrastructure to improve,” said VK Mittal, president of Kaushambi Apartments RWA.

Others said people have no fear of being penalised and openly flout norms, risking theirs as well as the lives of others.

“Motorists put on their helmets and seat belts as soon as they enter Delhi. But when they return, they remove these the movement they enter Ghaziabad. Motorists openly flout traffic norms in the city. There are vehicles parked on roads, illegal vehicles like ‘jugaad’ (a trolley mounted on scrapped scooter engines)’ plying on roads, besides speeding and illegal exits all of which claim lives,” said Rajendra Tyagi, municipal councillor from Raj Nagar.

