GIMS doctors call for better hygiene as child suffers worm infection
Doctors at GIMS warn of severe intestinal infections from roundworms in children, emphasizing hygiene and early diagnosis to prevent complications.
GREATER NOIDA: Doctors at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Saturday warned of severe intestinal infection caused by roundworms, and flagged concerns over poor hygiene and delayed diagnosis in such cases.
This comes after a four-year-old child was operated upon at GIMS in Greater Noida earlier this week after a roundworm infection led to a perforation in his intestine.
According to doctors, the child was admitted with complications later found to be linked to Ascaris lumbricoides, a common intestinal parasite. The infection, which often goes unnoticed in its early stages, had progressed to the point where surgery became necessary.
“Children are particularly vulnerable, as Ascaris lumbricoides is one of the most common intestinal worms found in children. If symptoms are overlooked, the worms can accumulate and cause obstruction or even perforation in the intestine, which is a medical emergency,” said Dr. Mohit Kumar Mathur, professor of surgery at GIMS.
Experts said the case highlights the need for early intervention. “Most worm infections are treatable with timely medication. But lack of awareness and delays in seeking care can complicate otherwise manageable conditions,” they said. They added that the infection is typically caused by consuming contaminated food or water, or through poor hand hygiene.
In children, the parasites can multiply inside the intestine and form clusters, leading to blockage, abdominal pain, vomiting, weakness, and, in severe cases, rupture of the intestinal wall.{{/usCountry}}
In children, the parasites can multiply inside the intestine and form clusters, leading to blockage, abdominal pain, vomiting, weakness, and, in severe cases, rupture of the intestinal wall.{{/usCountry}}
Medical experts at the institute added that such infections can affect a child’s growth and overall health if left untreated. They emphasised that basic hygiene practices — such as washing hands before meals and after using the toilet, consuming properly cooked food, drinking clean water, and maintaining trimmed nails — can significantly reduce the risk.{{/usCountry}}
Medical experts at the institute added that such infections can affect a child’s growth and overall health if left untreated. They emphasised that basic hygiene practices — such as washing hands before meals and after using the toilet, consuming properly cooked food, drinking clean water, and maintaining trimmed nails — can significantly reduce the risk.{{/usCountry}}
Dr. Mathur added that periodic deworming, as advised by doctors, is essential in preventing such infections among children.{{/usCountry}}
Dr. Mathur added that periodic deworming, as advised by doctors, is essential in preventing such infections among children.{{/usCountry}}
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