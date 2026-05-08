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GIMS expands child orthopaedic care capacity

GIMS in Greater Noida has launched advanced pediatric orthopedic facilities to treat complex bone disorders in children, benefiting over 1,000 annually.

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:36 am IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida has introduced advanced paediatric orthopaedic surgical facilities to improve treatment for children with complex bone disorders across western Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Officials said the infrastructure will help treat conditions such as developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH), clubfoot, limb deformities and complicated fractures, which often remain untreated due to limited specialised care across many regions. (HT Archive)

Officials said the infrastructure will help treat conditions such as developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH), clubfoot, limb deformities and complicated fractures,which often remain untreated due to limited specialised care across many regions.

The facility was developed under a corporate social responsibility initiative supported by Healthium MedTech and implemented in collaboration with Plan International India.

“With advanced systems such as a C-arm imaging unit, paediatric hip plating sets and specialised surgical instruments, GIMS is now equipped to carry out complex procedures with greater precision,” said Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta, director general of GIMS.

Doctors said the move will also reduce the need for patients to go to hospitals outside the region.

Hospital authorities said paediatric orthopaedic conditions affect nearly 1–2% of children, but many cases go untreated due to financial constraints and lack of facilities. Experts said delayed care can lead to long-term disability.

GIMS, a state-run medical institute in Kasna, Greater Noida, currently operates a 500-bed multi-specialty hospital and caters to patients from Gautam Budh Nagar and adjoining districts, officials added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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