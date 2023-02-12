Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Golf Course project: New road to provide connectivity

Golf Course project: New road to provide connectivity

noida news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 11:42 PM IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority will build a road with an aim to provide connectivity to villages located near the Golf Course project being developed in Sector 151A, officials said

Golf Course project: New road to provide connectivity
ByHT Correspondent

NOIDA: The Noida authority will build a road with an aim to provide connectivity to villages located near the Golf Course project being developed in Sector 151A, officials said.

The move comes after the old road that provides connectivity to at least three villages — Kambakshpur, Derin Pandit and Bansi Nagar — will have to be closed as it passes through the area under the Golf Course project, officials added.

Farmers in these villages have demanded that the authority should build a new road before it closes the old one in order to address the connectivity issue.

The authority is building the Golf Course project in Sector 151A along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP