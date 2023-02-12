Golf Course project: New road to provide connectivity

NOIDA: The Noida authority will build a road with an aim to provide connectivity to villages located near the Golf Course project being developed in Sector 151A, officials said.

The move comes after the old road that provides connectivity to at least three villages — Kambakshpur, Derin Pandit and Bansi Nagar — will have to be closed as it passes through the area under the Golf Course project, officials added.

Farmers in these villages have demanded that the authority should build a new road before it closes the old one in order to address the connectivity issue.

The authority is building the Golf Course project in Sector 151A along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.