Goods turn ashes as fire breaks out in Greater Noida tent warehouse

Goods worth lakhs were damaged on Friday after a massive fire broke out in a tent warehouse in Greater Noida, police said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The incident took place around 10.00 pm on Friday in Khairpur Gurjar village of Greater Noida, police said. (HT Photo)

Officials said that around ten fire extinguishers were deployed to douse the fire under Ecotech 3 police station.

Police said that the security guard deputed at the warehouse had alerted them of the fire following which police teams and four fire brigade vehicles reached the spot.

Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer (CFO), said, “After a strenuous effort of around four hours, the fire was brought under control. While no loss of life has been reported, goods stalked in the warehouse worth lakh have turned into ashes.”

Suniel Dutt, SHO, Ecotech 3 police station said, “A massive fire had broken out at the tent warehouse on Friday night. Though it is suspected that the fire was caused due to a short circuit, the actual cause behind it is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway.”