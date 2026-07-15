Gr Noida: 3-day Sports for Change Nationals 2026 event comes to end

Greater Noida: A three-day Sports for Change Nationals 2026 event, participated by around 600 young athletes from 15 states from across the country, concluded on Tuesday at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

This 8th edition of the event witnessed sportspersons, aged between seven to 18, competing in 11 disciplines, including football, kabaddi, volleyball, athletics and archery. (HT Photo)

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According to organisers, the initiative since its launch in 2017, has reached over 74,500 athletes, including 474 para-athletes.

Officials said this 8th edition of the event witnessed sportspersons, aged between seven to 18, competing in 11 disciplines, including football, kabaddi, volleyball, athletics and archery.

Officials said athletes from various states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Ladakh, Rajasthan and West Bengal participated in this year’s finals held on Tuesday.

Among them was 13-year-old Harishankar from Kochi, Kerala, who has been practising archery for two years. Organisers said he competes alongside able-bodied athletes despite having an intellectual disability, and still secured the eighth rank in the competition.

The event also honoured athletes for their overall performance.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking to HT another participant, Sneha, 15, from Chhattisgarh, who won achiever’s award for her overall performance, said “I have been playing archery for the last three years. I came second today and I’m happy with my performance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking to HT another participant, Sneha, 15, from Chhattisgarh, who won achiever’s award for her overall performance, said “I have been playing archery for the last three years. I came second today and I’m happy with my performance.” {{/usCountry}}

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The event was part of an HCL foundation initiative that supports over 70,000 athletes pan- India.

“We used to work in economically weaker communities where we realised that many children had little or no access to sporting facilities. That is when we realised that sports could become a powerful tool to provide opportunities and help children stay away from negative influences,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Director, HCL Foundation on the occasion.