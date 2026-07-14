Gr Noida admin hikes target, will plant 190,000 saplings this year

The city is set to significantly ramp up its green cover this year, with the Greater Noida authority planning to plant nearly 190,000 saplings -- a target over 40% higher than the earlier projection of 134,000 -- as part of the monsoon afforestation drive under the Centre’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, officials said on Monday.

The drive is being executed in collaboration with the Give Me Trees Trust, with residents’ welfare associations and social organisations participating at multiple locations across the city. (HT Photos)

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Plantation activities are already underway across parks, green belts, and urban forest patches. Key sites include the PM Van in Sector 16B, the urban forest near Zero Point on IT City Road, green belts at Roja Yakubpur, Sector 16 near the railway track, Coco County Society, Bennett University, and Sector P3.

The authority has selected native and avenue species such as pilkhan, neem, jamun, amaltas, and gulmohar to strengthen the city’s tree cover and enhance its urban landscape, officials added.

The drive is being executed in collaboration with the Give Me Trees Trust, with residents’ welfare associations and social organisations participating at multiple locations across the city.

“The plantation target has been enhanced to nearly 1.9 lakh saplings this year. We also encourage residents to join the campaign by planting trees at homes, parks, green belts, and along roadsides, and by ensuring their survival through regular care,” said Srilakshmi VS, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar, along with principal secretary and district nodal officer Anil Garg, participated in plantation programmes at various sites in the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar, along with principal secretary and district nodal officer Anil Garg, participated in plantation programmes at various sites in the past. {{/usCountry}}

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The monsoon plantation drive will continue over the coming weeks as part of the authority’s annual afforestation programme, with plantations planned across parks, green belts, and other public spaces.

Separately, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) also launched a four-day plantation campaign on Sunday across its hospital and residential campuses under the same initiative. Indigenous tree species are being planted between July 12 and 15, with participation from faculty, students, and staff.

“Healthcare institutions also have a responsibility to promote sustainable practices. Planting trees today contributes to a healthier environment for future generations,” said Brig Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.