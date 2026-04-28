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Gr Noida: Man found dead in SUV with ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound

Investigation revealed that the man had survived heart attack around a fortnight ago. He is survived by a wife in her early 30s), a cancer patient, and a six-year-old daughter, who is visually impaired

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:24 am IST
By Arun Singh
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Noida: The body of a man in his 30s with a gunshot injury was found inside a locked SUV in Greater Noida, Ecotech 1 on late Sunday evening, police said on Monday, adding that prima facie it is suspected to a suicide case.

“No suicide note was recovered from the spot. It came to fore that doctors had informed him that his wife may survive for a few days due to cancer,” the SHO said. (Representational image)

Investigation revealed that the man had survived heart attack around a fortnight ago. He is survived by a wife in her early 30s), a cancer patient, and a six-year-old daughter, who is visually impaired.

Police said the man resided with his family in Greater Noida, Beta 2, and used to run a grocery shop.

“Late Sunday evening, when a police response vehicle (PRV) was patrolling near Gharbara village in Ecotech 1, an SUV (Mahindra Scorpio) was found parked in an isolated place. On approaching the vehicle, a man with a gunshot injury to his head was found seated on the driver’s seat. The door was locked from inside,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Subsequently, forensics was called, and police identified the deceased. “The man was holding a pistol in his left hand, and the gunshot wound was spotted from the left to the right side on the temple. The bullet exited from the right side, breaking the glass window,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Ecotech 1.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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