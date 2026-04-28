Gr Noida: Man found dead in SUV with ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound

Noida: The body of a man in his 30s with a gunshot injury was found inside a locked SUV in Greater Noida, Ecotech 1 on late Sunday evening, police said on Monday, adding that prima facie it is suspected to a suicide case.

“No suicide note was recovered from the spot. It came to fore that doctors had informed him that his wife may survive for a few days due to cancer,” the SHO said. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigation revealed that the man had survived heart attack around a fortnight ago. He is survived by a wife in her early 30s), a cancer patient, and a six-year-old daughter, who is visually impaired.

Police said the man resided with his family in Greater Noida, Beta 2, and used to run a grocery shop.

“Late Sunday evening, when a police response vehicle (PRV) was patrolling near Gharbara village in Ecotech 1, an SUV (Mahindra Scorpio) was found parked in an isolated place. On approaching the vehicle, a man with a gunshot injury to his head was found seated on the driver’s seat. The door was locked from inside,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Subsequently, forensics was called, and police identified the deceased. “The man was holding a pistol in his left hand, and the gunshot wound was spotted from the left to the right side on the temple. The bullet exited from the right side, breaking the glass window,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Ecotech 1.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Prima facie, it is suspected to be suicide. His family revealed that he left the home on Sunday around 9am in the SUV. He was in contact with the family till 11am. But later he stopped answering calls,” said Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Prima facie, it is suspected to be suicide. His family revealed that he left the home on Sunday around 9am in the SUV. He was in contact with the family till 11am. But later he stopped answering calls,” said Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “No suicide note was recovered from the spot. It came to fore that doctors had informed him that his wife may survive for a few days due to cancer,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No suicide note was recovered from the spot. It came to fore that doctors had informed him that his wife may survive for a few days due to cancer,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the investigation revealed that pistol recovered from the spot was illegal and he was keeping it for the past few days. The autopsy was conducted on Monday and further probe is on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the investigation revealed that pistol recovered from the spot was illegal and he was keeping it for the past few days. The autopsy was conducted on Monday and further probe is on. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON