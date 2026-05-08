Gr Noida: Man kills 13-yr-old son to frame his brothers

A 13-year-old boy was strangled to death and his body dumped in the fields allegedly by his father, who wanted to frame his brothers for murder following a dispute over a 30-square-yard plot in Greater Noida’s Kasna, police said on Friday, adding that the suspect has been arrested.

Police said the deceased boy, a Class 8 student, lived with his parents and 15-year-old elder sister in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village in Kasna. (Shutterstock)

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Arvind Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said, “[The accused] was arrested and during interrogation, he told us that he strangled his son in his car and dumped the body in the fields to frame his brothers in a false murder case.”

“The accused is one of four brothers and the second among them. He planned to accuse his brothers of his son’s murder after waiting for two-three days. There was a property dispute among the four brothers. They had already divided their shares, but a dispute remained over 30 square yards at the front portion of the property in Sirsa,” the officer added.

Police said the deceased boy, a Class 8 student, lived with his parents and 15-year-old elder sister in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village in Kasna.

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{{^usCountry}} Around 12:30am on Thursday, the accused, along with his brother, approached police to file a missing person complaint stating that the accused’s 13-year-old son had gone missing, said a police officer requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 12:30am on Thursday, the accused, along with his brother, approached police to file a missing person complaint stating that the accused’s 13-year-old son had gone missing, said a police officer requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the complaint, accessed by HT, the brother said that his nephew had left home at around 9:20pm on Wednesday and did not return. Police registered a case under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and formed teams to trace the boy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the complaint, accessed by HT, the brother said that his nephew had left home at around 9:20pm on Wednesday and did not return. Police registered a case under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and formed teams to trace the boy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Thursday morning, when the investigating officer scanned CCTV footage from the locality, it came to the fore that the boy was last seen leaving home in a car with his father. He did not return thereafter, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday morning, when the investigating officer scanned CCTV footage from the locality, it came to the fore that the boy was last seen leaving home in a car with his father. He did not return thereafter, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During questioning on Thursday morning, the father allegedly tried to mislead police by claiming that his son had gone to a friend’s house in Gulistanpur, Greater Noida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning on Thursday morning, the father allegedly tried to mislead police by claiming that his son had gone to a friend’s house in Gulistanpur, Greater Noida. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that when the father feared he might be arrested, he fled. Later in the evening, family members located him in Greater Noida, where he allegedly tried to harm himself by injuring his neck with a blade.

“They rescued him and admitted him to a government hospital in Greater Noida,” an investigator said.

“Around 7pm on Thursday, we received information that a boy’s body was found in waterlogged fields in Sirsa village. A police team reached the spot and identified the boy as the accused’s son,” said ACP Kumar.

Police said a case of murder was registered at Kasna police station, and the suspect was remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a court on Friday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

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