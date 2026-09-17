Gr Noida: Management student arrested for hit-and-run case

Greater Noida: A 24-year-old management student has been arrested for allegedly leaving a 32-year-old man with grievous injuries by his car in a hit-and-run case in Greater Noida earlier this month, officers said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on September 5 around 4.10am near Ek Murti Junction when the suspect, originally from Kanpur who resides in Badalpur, Greater Noida, was driving a car allegedly at a high speed. (Representational image)

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According to police, the incident took place on September 5 around 4.10am near Ek Murti Junction when the suspect, originally from Kanpur who resides in Badalpur, Greater Noida, was driving a car allegedly at a high speed.

The victim, Himanshu Rai, a resident of Extension Villa in Sector 10, Greater Noida, was crossing the road just when a car (Tata Punch) hit him and it managed to escape, leaving him bleeding on the spot, said officers aware of the case, adding that the suspect was arrested this Monday.

In the FIR, accessed by HT, the victim’s wife Jyoti Mandal alleged, “We ordered a cake for my husband’s birthday. As the delivery was only available till Ek Murti, we reached the spot in our car. I was inside the vehicle while my husband crossed the road to collect the order. While returning, an unidentified car hit my husband and fled the scene without helping us.”

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, she alerted the police on the emergency helpline number 112 and rushed her husband to a nearby private hospital, said officers, adding that Rai, who sustained multiple injuries, including fractures, is out of danger but still hospitalised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, she alerted the police on the emergency helpline number 112 and rushed her husband to a nearby private hospital, said officers, adding that Rai, who sustained multiple injuries, including fractures, is out of danger but still hospitalised. {{/usCountry}}

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A CCTV video of the incident was widely circulated on social media, showing a car appearing to be at a high-speed hitting the man. HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Police said the collision was so intense that the man was flung a distance from the spot.

“Investigation found the suspect was heading towards Sector 52, Noida when the incident took place. We arrested him with the help of electronic surveillance. A case under sections 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and further probe is underway,” said Ranjeet Kumar Singh, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.