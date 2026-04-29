Gr Noida’s Supertech Ecovillage-1: Basement used as dumping ground, foul smell unbearable, say residents

Residents of Supertech Eco Village-1 say they are being forced to live amid foul smells, garbage pile-up and a growing mosquito menace, alleging that portions of the society’s basement have been used for dumping waste over a prolonged period. The issue has triggered complaints from within the sprawling complex, home to nearly 6,500 families across around 50 towers, even as authorities have stepped in with penalties and warnings.

Sandeep Singh, chief estate manager at YG Estates, the third-party firm handling maintenance, said garbage was not being routinely dumped in the basement. He attributed the issue to unfinished portions of the project. (HT Photos)

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According to residents, household waste generated daily is routinely collected but not processed scientifically or lifted in time. Instead, they allege, it is taken to the basement, where it accumulates.

“This has been happening for a long time. Whatever garbage is generated is taken to the basement. Some of it is removed later, but a lot remains there. Dirt and filth keep lying in the area,” said Dilip Shukla, a resident.

Others described how the problem worsens during summer and monsoon months, when stagnant water collects in parts of the basement, intensifying the stench and creating ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed.

The impact, residents said, goes beyond inconvenience. Raj Kumar, another resident, pointed to waterlogging and encroached parking areas, which disrupt daily life and raise health concerns. “There are parking issues in some parts because of dirty or blocked areas. Then mosquitoes and insects increase. It becomes a serious concern for families,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Another resident Anvi Gupta added that common areas meant for movement have become difficult to use. “Basement spaces are meant for parking and movement, not for storing mixed garbage. Children, elderly people and drivers all pass through these areas. The smell is unbearable on some days.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another resident Anvi Gupta added that common areas meant for movement have become difficult to use. “Basement spaces are meant for parking and movement, not for storing mixed garbage. Children, elderly people and drivers all pass through these areas. The smell is unbearable on some days.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following repeated complaints, officials from the Greater Noida Authority inspected the site on Sunday and found heaps of waste and stagnant dirty water in the basement. The authority subsequently imposed a penalty of ₹46,200 on the society’s management for violating waste handling norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following repeated complaints, officials from the Greater Noida Authority inspected the site on Sunday and found heaps of waste and stagnant dirty water in the basement. The authority subsequently imposed a penalty of ₹46,200 on the society’s management for violating waste handling norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Wet and dry waste was not being segregated properly. Construction and demolition debris was also not being disposed of as per rules,” said Sunny Yadav, senior manager (health). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Wet and dry waste was not being segregated properly. Construction and demolition debris was also not being disposed of as per rules,” said Sunny Yadav, senior manager (health). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said large housing societies fall under the category of bulk waste generators and are required to manage waste at source under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026. This includes segregation, processing and scientific disposal. “Bulk waste generators must process and manage their waste responsibly. Enforcement drives are ongoing, and action is being taken against violators,” said Shrilakshmi VS, additional CEO of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said large housing societies fall under the category of bulk waste generators and are required to manage waste at source under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026. This includes segregation, processing and scientific disposal. “Bulk waste generators must process and manage their waste responsibly. Enforcement drives are ongoing, and action is being taken against violators,” said Shrilakshmi VS, additional CEO of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents, however, said penalties alone would not solve the problem. “This has become routine. Action is announced, fines are imposed, but the issue keeps returning. We need a permanent waste management system, not temporary fixes,” said Mihir Gautam.

The maintenance agency has disputed the allegations. Sandeep Singh, chief estate manager at YG Estates, the third-party firm handling maintenance, said garbage was not being routinely dumped in the basement. He attributed the issue to unfinished portions of the project. “Certain areas remain undeveloped due to pending handover and project-related issues involving the developer. These low-lying or incomplete sections limit what the facility team can address,” he said, adding that maintenance teams are responsible only for developed areas.

Residents pointed out that the society currently lacks an elected residents’ welfare association, leaving them without a formal body to escalate issues. The situation has been further complicated by insolvency proceedings involving Supertech Limited before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), creating uncertainty over accountability for infrastructure and maintenance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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