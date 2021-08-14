Greater Noida: 2 held for running fake Aadhaar card racket

Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly running a racket of making fake Aadhaar cards and other documents in Greater Noida West for the past six months, said police.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said police received information about the movement of the two suspects near Chaar Murti roundabout on Saturday. “A police team reached the spot and apprehended the two. The suspects have been identified as Shadab Alam (30), a resident of Sector Omicron 1 in Greater Noida, and his accomplice Sahil (25), a resident of Dankaur,” he said.

During interrogation, police said, the suspects revealed that they produced fake Aadhaar cards, driving licences, and mark-sheets of class 10 and 12 and sold them to make quick money. The police team then conducted a search at their cyber cafe in Etcher area and recovered four computers, four CPUs, three printers, one spiral binding machine, two lamination machines, three keyboards, 54 Aadhaar cards, 50 blank Aadhaar cards, 39 blank registration certificates of vehicles, 51 driving licences, three photo copy machines, 12 mark-sheets of intermediate, 14 mark-sheets of Class 10, one birth certificate, among other documents.

A case has been registered against them under Section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC. The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the suspects’ kin and their advocates Arti Gupta and Aman Asht reached the police station after getting information about their arrest and claimed that the allegations levelled against them are false.

“My client Shadab was working at his cafe and making corrections in an Aadhaar card, and not making a fake one, when police picked him up and sealed the cafe. The other documents shown in the press conference were planted,” Gupta said. She also alleged that police detained a 16-year-old boy in connection with this case.

Anita Chauhan, station house officer at Bisrakh police station, said the minor has been released after questioning. “The suspect’s family hired an advocate after he was arrested. The advocate was trying to defend her client. We have seized fake documents from Shadab’s cafe,” she said.