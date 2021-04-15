Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida: 20 fall sick after consuming food made of kuttu flour
Greater Noida: 20 fall sick after consuming food made of kuttu flour

Greater Noida: Around 20 persons fell sick after consuming spurious food items in Rabupura in Greater Noida on Tuesday night
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Greater Noida: Around 20 persons fell sick after consuming spurious food items in Rabupura in Greater Noida on Tuesday night. They have been admitted to a local hospital in Kakod, Bulandshahr where their condition is stable, said officials, adding that the food item in question was kuttu (buckwheat) flour.

RP Singh, food safety officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said: “We received information that some people fell sick after eating food items made from kuttu ke laddu, in Jochana village in Greater Noida. A team visited the spot and found that all these people had been admitted to a hospital in Kakod,” he said.

Kakod and Jochana villages are near to each other. The patients had complained of stomach-ache and vomiting after consuming the laddu, said officials.

Singh said that around 10 persons were treated and discharged on Wednesday morning. “Primary investigation showed that these people had bought kuttu flour from a local grocer. It appears there was some problem with the flour used in making the laddu.”

The shop owner, Shushil, had allegedly bought the product from a wholesale market in Bulandshahr, said the officer, adding that food poisoning was reported from Hajipur and Jhanjhar as well, besides Jochana, and that these people had allegedly bought buckwheat flour from the same shop. The food safety department issued a fine to the shop owner and sealed the shop. “We have also taken a sample and sent it for investigation,” he said.

The food safety department also conducted a raid at another grocery shop and seized 450 kg of buckwheat flour, which they said was looking suspicious, in Rabupura on Wednesday.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer, Rabupura police station, said that the food department is investigating the matter. “All the patients are admitted to a hospital in Bulandshahr. We have not received a complaint in this regard,” he said.

