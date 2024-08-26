Greater Noida: 3 arrested for murder of 31-yr-old woman over dowry

The Greater Noida police arrested three people, including brother in-law, mother-in-law and father-in-law of a 31-year-old woman who was allegedly shot dead at her marital home in Dankaur town on Saturday morning, officers said on Monday, adding that her husband and one brother-in-law, who are also booked in the case, are currently on the run. On Sunday evening, the deceased’s brother-in-law Tarun Bhadana, mother-in-law Mundresh Bhadana and father-in-law Ramesh Bhadana were arrested from near Jaganpur road. (HT Photo)

Police said three of the five suspects were arrested on Sunday evening.

The couple got married in 2020 and had two children aged two years, and an infant, aged six months.

The woman’s father Chaudhary Harveer Singh reported the incident to police on Saturday after a neighbour of her in-laws called and told him that there was a fight and that his daughter, Nidhi (single name), has been killed.

“When the police team reached her marital home in Jaganpur village, officers found Nidhi lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), adding none from her in-laws’ family was at home at that time.

The autopsy report revealed that she died of a gunshot wound, said the officer.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that Nidhi was being tortured by her inlaws and husband for dowry for the last two years.

“He said his son-in-law Deepak Badhana (who ran a general store in Jaganpur village) and his parents Ramesh and Mundresh Bhadana, along with brothers-in-law Tarun Bhadana and Madhusudan Bhadana used to harass her. Nidhi left their home several times but she always returned after patching things up with her husband,” a senior police officer said, asking not to be named.

He alleged that around three to four days ago, Nidhi’s in-laws sold the Fortuner SUV that was given to them as dowry.

“Neighbours told me that my daughter objected to selling the car, over which she and her husband and his family were fighting on Sunday morning when they killed her in a conspiracy. My daughter was killed by her husband and in-laws over dowry,” Singh said.

A first information report was registered at Dankaur police station under sections 85 (cruelty against women), 80(1) (dowry death), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

On Sunday evening, the deceased’s brother-in-law Tarun Bhadana, mother-in-law Mundresh Bhadana and father-in-law Ramesh Bhadana were arrested from near Jaganpur road, said the ADCP.

“The pistol used in the crime and one empty cartridge has been seized from the suspects. Efforts are on to arrest Deepak Bhadana and brother-in-law Madhusudan Bhadana,” he said.

Police said Tarun Bhadana was the one who shot Nidhi. However, further investigation is on in the matter, Kumar said.