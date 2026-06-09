Greater Noida: 500 residents protest 38% CAM hike

Residents of Supertech Eco Village 1 in Greater Noida staged a protest on Sunday, raising concerns over poor upkeep and hike in common area maintenance (CAM) charges by the maintenance agency. They said they will continue the protest until their demands are met.

Residents said CAM charges were increased from ₹2.36 per square feet to ₹3.25 per sq ft from June 1 without prior consultation. (HT Archive)

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On Sunday morning, around 500 residents of Supertech Eco Village 1 staged the protest against YG Estates, alleging financial irregularities and long-pending issues with prepaid electricity meters. Residents said CAM charges were increased from ₹2.36 per square feet to ₹3.25 per sq ft from June 1 without prior consultation.

“Our demand is simple. Either revise the CAM charges or discuss them with residents before implementing any increase. If the management cannot do that, it should serve notice and allow another agency to take over,” said resident Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

“We are middle-class working people. No one is listening to us,” said another resident Himanshu Gupta.

While police said that residents have met the agency and the matter has been resolved, locals told HT that they don’t know who has met the management team.

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{{^usCountry}} “They said they met 20-25 people from our society, but we don’t know who they have met. How are the voices of 500 people still going unheard?” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They said they met 20-25 people from our society, but we don’t know who they have met. How are the voices of 500 people still going unheard?” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked about the allegations, the management team at YG Estates for Supertech Eco Village 1 refused to comment.

Another resident, Mahinder Kumar Mahindera, alleged that residents were being unfairly burdened by rising maintenance costs. “I have lived here for five years and the nearly 40% increase in CAM charges is unjustified. Residents are also being charged maintenance dues through prepaid smart meter recharges, which has added to their concerns,” he said.

Similar concerns have been raised in other Supertech societies managed by YG Estates.

At Supertech The Romano in Sector 118, residents alleged repeated revisions in CAM charges and objected to maintenance dues being linked to prepaid electricity meter recharges. Following multiple discussions and an agreement signed at Sector 113 police station on May 20, CAM charges were revised to ₹3.2 per sq ft and maintenance services were restored. However, residents have expressed the need to change the management.

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At Czar Suites in Omicron 1, around 200 residents protested on May 17, alleging that CAM charges had been increased twice within six months without prior consultation.

“Currently, we are paying ₹3.05 per sq ft compared to ₹2.05 per sq ft earlier. Residents are neither consulted nor given prior notice. We simply receive a message informing us of the hike,” Varun Verma, resident of Czar Suites said.

Ajay Bhati, operations manager at YG Estates for Czar Suites, said the revised charges applied only to two studio apartment towers with 531 occupied flats and were required to fund the installation of CCTV cameras.