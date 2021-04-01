Greater Noida authority hikes water tariff by 10%

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Thursday increased the water supply charges by 10% for about 80,000 consumers in the city, said officials. The new rates will be effective from April 1 for all categories, including residential and industrial, the officials said.

“The hike is nominal. The new tariff will be effective for the financial year 2021-22. As per the rules, the authority increases 10% on water bills annually,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The authority charges for water supply as per the plot sizes on a monthly basis. As per the new tariff, a consumer owning a house on a plot of 60 square metres (sqm) will now have to pay ₹129.80 monthly, which is an increase of ₹12. Similarly, the owner of a plot size of 61 to 120 sqm will have to pay ₹214.50 monthly, against the earlier rate of ₹195. The owner of a plot size of 121 to 200 sqm need to pay ₹387.20 monthly. The authority will charge ₹642 monthly from an owner having a plot size of 201 to 350 sqm, ₹856 for 351 to 500 sqm, ₹1,287 for 501 to 1,000 sqm, and ₹1,501.50 for 1,001 to 1,100 sqm.

As of now, the authority procures groundwater through tube wells to meet the water demand of the city. It supplies 210 million litres water per day to the residents. The authority will start supplying Ganga water to households by April 30 this year, the officials said. It is about to finish work on the Ganga water supply project that aims to deliver drinking water to all the households across the city.