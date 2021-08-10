Greater Noida authority to make five dedicated vending zones for street vendors

The Greater Noida authority has decided to make five dedicated vending zones for street vendors in the city. Officials said that the motive behind the dedicated zones is to make sure that the squatters are discouraged from operating at a public space at their will, thereby causing nuisance.

The authority has earmarked the space for vending zones in sectors 36, Delta 2, Alpha 2, Beta 2 and Beta 1, the officials said. In these vending zones, a total of 205 platforms will be constructed where street vendors can station their carts, they said.

“We will select an agency in the next two months for the vending zone project. We aim to ready the vending zones and the platforms by end of this year. The platforms will be allotted to licensed vendors via lucky draw next year. We want to remove all squatters from footpaths, markets and other public spaces,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The city at present has about 1,000 street vendors, the officials said, adding that the vendors will have to register themselves with the authority to be eligible for the platforms.

The authority will develop 40 platforms in Sector 36, 45 in Delta 2, 35 in Alpha 2, 45 in Beta 2 and 40 in Beta 1. The authority will also build toilets and create a parking space at each of the five sites, the officials said.

“We have started preparation of estimates for this project and soon a tender will be issued to select an agency,” said Chand.