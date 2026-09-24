Greater Noida: Beta-1 civic repair begins after DM visit

GREATER NOIDA: Sewer cleaning and repairs of damaged electrical infrastructure commenced in Greater Noida’s Sector Beta-1 on Wednesday a day after residents highlighted various pending civic works and security concerns to Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate (DM) during a field inspection.

DM Medha Roopam’s visit followed residents’ particular concern about work on sewer lines and electrical infrastructure at some locations. (HT Photo)

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DM Medha Roopam’s visit followed residents’ particular concern about work on sewer lines and electrical infrastructure at some locations.

Residents highlighted that choked sewer lines, low pressure in the Ganga water supply network, non-functional streetlights, and damaged electrical infrastructure has been affecting the sector for some time.

Harendra Bhati, a Beta-1 resident, said, “Work has started today. Sewer cleaning has begun, and work is also being carried out on the electrical infrastructure where wires were damaged and some electrical boxes were not functioning. We hope the other issues raised during the inspection are also taken up soon.”

“The absence of a boundary wall was raised as a security concern because the sector has several open stretches. We raised the issue with the district administration so that a permanent solution can be worked out instead of addressing security concerns only when a problem occurs,” Bhati said.

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{{^usCountry}} Some residents pointed to choked lines and overflow. They also complained of inadequate pressure in the Ganga water supply network, which they said was affecting water availability in the sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some residents pointed to choked lines and overflow. They also complained of inadequate pressure in the Ganga water supply network, which they said was affecting water availability in the sector. {{/usCountry}}

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“The issues are not confined to one particular point in the sector. Sewer overflow, low water pressure and inadequate street lighting have been affecting residents for some time. It is encouraging that work has now begun on some of these issues after the inspection. We hope the remaining problems are also addressed in a time-bound manner,” said another resident Umesh Kumar.

On Tuesday, the DM and Greater Noida authority officials visited locations where residents had reported civic and security-related problems. Officials examined the issues raised by residents and discussed the required repair and development work with the concerned teams.

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“We raised the issues of the boundary wall, sewer overflow, low water pressure and streetlights before the officials. They inspected the locations and have assured that all necessary work would be taken up,” Beta-1 RWA president Sangeeta Sharma.

In a statement, Greater Noida authority’s deputy general manager Vijay Rawal said the issues raised during the inspection will be examined and necessary work will be undertaken following required procedures.